Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat to tie the knot on THIS date!

Wedding bells are finally ringing for yet another Bollywood couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who are all set to tie the knot this month.

A day after a quirky wedding invite for Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat made rounds on social media, without any mention of dates for the festivities, it is now being reported that it is indeed a March ceremony for the couple, who will tie the knot following 4-day long soiree, in the Indian capital of Delhi next week.

Quoting a source close to the B-town couple, an Indian entertainment publication reported, “The pre-wedding festivities will kickstart next Wednesday [March 13] and will run till March 16. March 15 is the day they will become husband and wife.”

“The wedding is set to take place in Delhi where both the actors were born. While Kriti eventually moved to Bangalore, Pukit’s family still resides in the national capital,” the insider detailed.

The source also shared that the intimate celebrations will not be attended by many Bollywood celebrities, except a few of the closest peers, including Samrat’s ‘Fukrey’ co-star Varun Sharma, who is expected to join them for the nuptials.

Pertinent to note here that the couple was reportedly engaged in January this year when the pictures from their intimate roka ceremony went viral on social media platforms.

The family pictures, which were posted by Samrat’s sister on Instagram, but were taken down hours later, saw the couple flaunt their engagement rings while posing with the family.

Later, the ‘Veerey ki Wedding’ co-stars also hinted at a March wedding ceremony for them in their Valentine’s Day posts for each other.

For the unversed, Samrat, who was previously married to Shweta Rohira for a year, has been in a relationship with Kharbanda since 2019.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are now engaged