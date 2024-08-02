Is Kriti Sanon dating THIS UK-based millionaire?

Bollywood A-lister Kriti Sanon seems to have found her dream guy in UK-based businessman, Kabir Bahia, with whom she celebrated her 34th birthday in Greece.

Yet another joint spotting of Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon, 34, and her rumoured beau Kabir Bahia, 25, has further fuelled the dating speculations.

After a stroll in London, Sanon and her beau were spotted dining together at an open-air restaurant in Greece, where she celebrated her birthday last week, with her sister Nupur and a group of friends.

But, much to everyone’s speculations, who is Kabir Bahia?

As per the reports, he is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, a UK-based businessman and founder of Southall Travel – a travel agency in London. He did his schooling in England and is said to be close to Indian cricketer MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi, whereas he has also been spotted with Hardik Pandya and his former wife Natasa Stankovic, as well as with Prince Charles.

As per the Sunday Times Rich List of 2019, his family has a net worth was INR4,500 crore.

On the work front, Sanon is awaiting the release of her production debut ‘Do Patti’, co-starring Kajol. She was last seen in the women-led heist comedy ‘Crew’ with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.