Not Tiger, Kartik, or Kareena; Kriti Sanon names THIS actor as her favourite co-star

Bollywood A-lister Kriti Sanon revealed her favourite co-star, and he’s not her debut hero Tiger Shroff, frequent collaborators Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan, and even rumoured beau, Prabhas.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview with an Indian entertainment outlet, Kriti Sanon picked seasoned actor Pankaj Tripathi over Tiger, Kartik, Varun, Shahid, and even Kareena or Kajol, as her favourite co-star to date.

She said, “Honestly, I’ve been blessed to work with some fun co-stars, whether it’s friends like Varun Dhawan or Kartik Aaryan. But obviously, I have to say the one I’ve worked with the most times is Pankaj Tripathi. So, I would definitely say he’s my favourite.”

Sanon continued, “We’ve done four or three films together, and we’ve had a very different dynamic in each one. In Bareilly Ki Barfi, he played my father, and I think it’s the most adorable father-daughter relationship I’ve seen on screen. I absolutely loved it. In Luka Chuppi, it was more of a comedic relationship, and in Mimi, of course, playing Bhanu and Mimi had a very unique bond. They say there’s a connection you can’t categorize.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

Continue to sing praises for the co-star, the actor added, “He’s such a versatile and fantastic actor. I always feel so proud to see him getting the recognition he deserves for his work. Lately, he’s been doing some incredible stuff. He’s incredibly watchable; no matter what he does, he brings every scene to life. And yes, I would love to work with him again soon. It’s definitely been a while.”

Notably, Sanon has shared the screen with Tripathi in titles like ‘Dilwale’, ‘Bareilly ki Barfi’, ‘Luka Chuppi’, ‘Arjun Patiala’, ‘Mimi’ and ‘Bachchhan Paandey’.

On the work front, Sanon was last seen in the recently-released women-led heist comedy ‘Crew’, while she is awaiting the release of her production debut ‘Do Patti’ next.

‘I had way more potential than…’: Kriti Sanon breaks silence on losing roles to star kids