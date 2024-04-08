‘I had way more potential than…’: Kriti Sanon breaks silence on losing roles to star kids

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon fuelled the nepotism debate as she confessed to having felt frustrated when she lost major roles to star kids, without doing anything.

In a fresh interview with an Indian media outlet, Bollywood A-lister Kriti Sanon admitted to being frustrated over losing better opportunities and big films to star kids, while she worked hard and awaited the opportunity to prove her potential at the start of her career.

She said, “There was a phase where I was just very restless because I knew that I had way more potential than what I could portray in the opportunities that I had in front of me.

“I wanted something deeper. I wanted something where I could just show my potential as an actor way more,” added the ‘Crew’ star. “I always say this that as an actor ‘Aapko jitna ghada milega, utna hi aap bhar sakte ho. Agar aapko chota vessel diya jayega toh usme aap utna hi paani bhar sakte ho. Agar aapko bada diya jayega toh aap aur bhar sakte ho (You can only fill a vessel with as much as it holds. If it’s small, you can only pour in so much water. If it’s big, you can pour in more)’. So I was looking for that bada (bigger) vessel for a very long time.”

“I was getting frustrated because I was like, I know I can do it; I know I can kill it, but I don’t have it in front of me. At that point, I was also seeing some new faces, some of them belonging to the film background, coming in having not done anything and getting opportunities that I was like, how.…,” Sanon confessed.

Pertinent to note here that she made her on-screen debut with Mahesh Babu-led Telugu flick ‘Nenkkadine’ in 2014, before her Bollywood debut in ‘Heropanti’ the same year.

She previously divulged that she had given the audition for Karan Johar’s ‘Student of The Year’, which eventually featured star kids Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan along with Siddharth Malhotra.

On the work front, Sanon was last seen in the recently-released women-led heist comedy ‘Crew’, while she is awaiting the release of her production debut ‘Do Patti’ next.

