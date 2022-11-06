‘Definitely happening’: Yami Gautam gets candid about nepotism in Bollywood

In her recent AMA on the Twitter handle, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam addressed the hot debate of prevailing nepotism in Bollywood.

The ‘Vicky Donor’ actor recently held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on her account on the micro-blogging site, where she answered a number of questions sent by her followers.

A Twitter user with the handle Mahrshi Trivedi asked Gautam, “Do you think in bollywood non-family background talent face any nepotism? U feel it?” To which, the actor replied, “What happened in the past is done! We have to focus on NOW to make this place better with brilliant films & talent, regardless of our respective backgrounds!” “And I feel that change is definitely happening now,” she added.

Another fan of Gautam asked her to share her thoughts on the ‘Bollywood vs South Industry’ competition, to which the actor refuted that there is no competition. She explained, “Any industry that is doing great is eventually great for Indian cinema ! Hindi films need to invest more time in better scripts, good actors, different visuals, stories etc. We shall try our best to ensure audience feels engaged & happy in the end.”

For the unversed, Yami Gautam started her showbiz career with TV commercials. She later worked in Indian drama serials and regional films, before finally getting her breakthrough in ‘Vicky Donor’.

On the work front, Gautam was last seen in the OTT film ‘Dasvi’ with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.

