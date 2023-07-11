Kriti Sanon goes house hunting in Mumbai: Reports

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon is reportedly on a house-hunting mission in Mumbai after launching her production house.

As per an exclusive report from an Indian entertainment outlet, Kriti Sanon is actively looking for a bigger house in the suburbs of Mumbai, India, to move out of her currently rented apartment space.

According to the details learnt by the publication, the ‘Mimi’ star, who currently resides in a rented house in the Andheri region of the city, is now looking to shift into a larger abode after she turned producer with her latest venture, Blue Butterfly Films.

“Kriti has actively started to look at some properties in Mumbai, as she intends to own a larger space. She has seen some properties in Bandra, however, she is open to other key locations in the city as well,” informed a source close to the actor.

“She should zero in on one asset soon.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanon was last seen in the mythological actioner ‘Adipurush’ with rumoured beau Prabhas. Next, she has ‘Ganapath’, ‘The Crew’ and an untitled rom-com with Shahid Kapoor in the pipeline, in addition to her debut production with Kajol.

