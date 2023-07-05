Kriti Sanon’s newly-launched production house has an SSR connect: Read to know

Bollywood starlet Kriti Sanon is all set ‘to shift gears’ with the launch of her production house Blue Butterfly Films, which netizens are convinced has a connection with her ‘Raabta’ co-star and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Taking to her social media accounts on Tuesday, the ‘Adipurush’ actor announced the launch of her production house titled ‘Blue Butterfly Films’ with her sister Nupur Sanon. “And Its time to shift the gear,” she wrote unveiling the logo of her new venture.

Spending almost a decade in the industry and growing with baby steps, Sanon is now ready to do more, explore every aspect of filmmaking, and tell more stories that touch her and the audience’s hearts.

“Beyond excited to finallyyyy start BLUE BUTTERFLY FILMS with a full heart and big dreams,” she announced further.

Her career development was well-received and appreciated by her colleagues and fans alike, however, what many couldn’t help but notice was the name of her company having a connection with her former beau and co-star SSR.

A number of them pointed out in the comments section that the name of Sanon’s venture i.e. ‘Blue Butterfly’ was the most-used emoji by the late actor and he even described the reason behind it once.

In response to a social user who had quizzed Rajput about the use of the specific emoji in almost all of his social media captions, the ‘Kedarnath’ actor replied, “[It] signifies the emergence, the inevitable, the resonance, between you ad I and all of us. For feelings you could trust, for meanings you could refer to chaos theory/ complexity theory/ fractals/non-linear dynamics/ butterfly effect/ philosophy. science/ complex numbers/ cognitive science/behavioural economics etc etc…”

“But we could also just feel, I move my fingers here and you smile there, it is resonance my love, magical, (blue butterfly emoji),” he had mentioned.

It is pertinent to mention that Rajput and Sanon were rumoured to be dating after the former ended his years-long relationship with TV actor Ankita Lokhande. They never came out with their affair in public.

Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai while living alone during the lockdown. The actor was found hanging in the flat on June 14, 2020.

Following his death, Sanon took several weeks’ break from social media postings.

