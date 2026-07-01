Kriti Sanon in relationship amid Cocktail 2 release?

Hollywood star Kriti Sanon has debunked all rumors that she broke up with her alleged beau, Kabir Bahia. In a recent Instagram post on Tuesday, June 30, she shared a carousel of pictures, including a cozy photo with him. Amid rumors of a breakup, the 35-year-old actress—who has reportedly been secretly dating the entrepreneur since 2024—clarified the situation and set the record straight.

The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress gave fans a peek into her private moments over the past six months on the photo- and video-sharing network. Fans were particularly drawn to a picture of Kriti Sanon and Bahia cuddling during a live performance, with both wrapping their arms around each other. The Mimi star opted for a casual black sweatshirt, while Kabir was seen sporting an embroidered ivory sherwani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon 🦋 (@kritisanon)

She captioned the IG post: “Half yearly dump! Some moments that never made it to the gram.. (And some never will..)”

This post follows a recent stir caused by Kabir being spotted at a wedding with another woman. Regarding the matter, a close insider told The Times of India: “The image being circulated online of Kabir with a girl has been completely misconstrued. She’s a family friend whom he considers a sister. It’s unfortunate how quickly people jump to conclusions and spread false narratives.”

It is worth noting that the couple has not yet issued a formal declaration regarding their relationship.

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon most recently starred alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in Cocktail 2. The Homi Adajania-directed movie has become the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026 to date.