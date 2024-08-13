‘Everyone has the right to…’: Kriti Sanon reacts to her wedding rumours

Bollywood A-lister Kriti Sanon reacted to her wedding rumours amid the speculations of her dating UK-based businessman, Kabir Bahia.

In a new interview with an Indian celebrity magazine, Kriti Sanon opened up on all the gossip that is published by media outlets, about her personal life. She mentioned that it is particularly frustrating when something like the rumours of her wedding are spread as it impacts her family.

Sanon said, “When false negative information is published about me, it’s not just frustrating for myself but also impacts my family. They shouldn’t have to deal with the repercussions of something untrue.”

The ‘Crew’ star continued, “It’s particularly aggravating when random rumours, like me supposedly getting married, start circulating. Friends then message me assuming it’s true and I have to clarify that it’s not.”

“People often don’t bother to verify facts before spreading stories, especially on social media where negativity spreads quickly. Having to constantly correct these falsehoods is incredibly irritating and ends up being more bothersome than anything else. People often forget that the person on the receiving end is also human,” she expressed. “In the past, without social media, individuals might have silently formed opinions after reading something in a newspaper. Now, there’s a trend where people derive satisfaction from posting negative comments online.”

“With so many individuals expressing their opinions freely, it feels like everyone believes they have the right to say whatever they want without filtering their thoughts. The widespread access to social platforms and ample free time contribute to this phenomenon,” concluded Sanon.

Notably, her reaction came days after it was reported last month that Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon, 34, had found her dream guy in UK-based businessman, Kabir Bahia, 25, with whom she celebrated her 34th birthday in Greece, after being spotted with him in London.

On the work front, Sanon is awaiting the release of her production debut ‘Do Patti’, co-starring Kajol.