Kriti Sanon says Bollywood ‘is not responsible for nepotism’

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon believes that the film industry is not entirely responsible for nepotism, but the media and audience are equally to be blamed for it.

A complete Bollywood outsider, who managed to make a mark for herself in the industry over the last decade, while also cementing her image as a successful entrepreneur, Kriti Sanon opened up on the prevailing nepotism in the Indian film industry, however, believed that the audience and media should be held equally responsible if not more, for promoting it.

During her recent outing at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Sanon said, “I feel the industry is not so much responsible for nepotism. It’s also the media and the audience.”

“The audiences want to watch what the media is putting about certain star kids because the audience is interested in them. The industry feels that since the audience is interested let’s make a movie with them. So I think it’s a circle,” she explained. “But I feel if you are talented, you will get there. If you’re not talented, and if the connect is not there with the audiences you will not get there.”

“When you don’t belong to a film background, it takes time for you to get there. It takes time for you to get those opportunities you crave for. It takes time for you to even get those magazine covers. So everything is a bit of a struggle. But after 2-3 films, if you keep working hard and if you are at it, nothing can stop you,” added the ‘Do Patti’ actor.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in her production debut ‘Do Patti’, co-starring Kajol. The title was produced under her banner Blue Butterfly Films.