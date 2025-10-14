Kriti Sanon to Speak at World Health Summit

Kriti Sanon, renowned Bollywood actress and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India’s Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality, is ready to represent India at the World Health Summit in Berlin as a keynote speaker.

The participation of Kriti Sanon in the summit demonstrates her growing interest beyond movies, highlighting her dedication to social transformation and gender equality.

However, the renowned Bollywood diva will meet world leaders, policymakers, and experts discussing “Women’s Health-Global Wealth: Catalysing Returns on Bold Investments.”

“We are thrilled to announce that Kriti Sanon, @UNFPA India’s Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality, will be speaking at the World Health Summit in Berlin!” The UNFPA India shared a post with the caption announcing the star’s participation in the event.

Continuing, “Kriti will join global health leaders for a crucial conversation on ‘Women’s Health—Global Wealth: Catalysing Returns on Bold Investments,’ discussing why investing in women’s health isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s essential for building stronger economies and healthier communities worldwide.”

Moreover, the purpose of the international summit is to focus on how investment in women’s health effectively improves communities and economies worldwide.

Previously, the much-awaited movie ‘Tere Ishk Mein,’ directed by Aanand L. Rai, had its trailer officially launched, starring Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, and is ready to offer an emotional love story presented with the soulful music in the voice of legendary artist AR Rahman.

Earlier this year, Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor is reportedly set to reprise her flight attendant role in the sequel to her multi-starrer heist comedy ‘Crew’, however, sans her fellow divas, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

As reported by the Indian media, makers of the Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu-led sky-high saga are planning a sequel to last year’s hit, with only the former to reprise her Jasmine Kohli, a senior flight attendant, whereas the other two will be replaced by two new faces.

The 35-year-old actress Kriti Sanon has played major roles in the movies ‘Heropanti,’ ‘Dohchay,’ ‘Dilwale,’ ‘Raabta,’ ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi,’ ‘Luka Chuppi,’ ‘Kalank,’ ‘House Full 4,’ ‘Panipat,’ ‘Mimi,’ ‘Bachchhan Paandey,’ ‘Bhediya,’ ‘Crew,’ and ‘Do Patti.’