‘KU attack mastermind entered Pakistan via neighbouring country’

Karachi: Information Minister Sindh Sharjeel Inaam Memon has said that the mastermind of the attack on Chinese citizens in Karachi University (KU) entered Pakistan via a neighbouring country, ARY News reported.

The KU attack was a collaboration between Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF), Sharjeel said.

Addressing a press briefing in Karachi on Tuesday, the Pakistan Peoples Party leaders including Sharjeel Memon and Murtaza Wahab shared some groundbreaking information regarding the KU attack. BLA’s commander Dad Buksh has been arrested from Maripur on July 4, said Sharjeel Memon.

He claimed that Dad Buksh is the commander of sleeper cells and has made some jarring revelations about the attack. BLA is involved in multiple terrorist attacks, women were used in the KU attack, he added.

He added that investigative agencies have found out that the mastermind of the attack entered the country from a neighbouring country. Multiple terrorist organizations collaborate and help each other carry out attacks, he added.

Karachi is a metropolitan and people from all areas come to this city, attacks in Karachi are to badmouth the city globally and destabilize the economy.

Murtaza Wahab added that the four major culprits of the attack have been apprehended and further investigations are underway.

