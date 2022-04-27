KU blast: Suicide bomber’s relatives found associated with banned BSO

KARACHI: The investigators have found the association of some relatives of the Karachi University’s (KU) female suicide bomber Shari Baloch with the banned Baloch Students Organization (BSO), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The investigation into the KU suicide blast is underway. Sources closer to investigators told ARY News that they felt that Shari Baloch joined the banned BSO through her relatives.

They said that the female suicide bomber was also found on the scene a day before the suicide blast at the Karachi University, however, it is not established yet whether she was completing the rekey before the terrorist attack. They also thought that she could not find a chance for an explosion two days ago.

Sources added that contradictory information was collected for the woman who appeared in the CCTV footage. It emerged that the second woman came to the bombing site in the vehicle of the unidentified owner and she also borrowed Rs500 from the driver.

They also expressed suspicion that the second woman could have demanded money for meeting the suicide bomber. The investigators, however, said that the second woman could not be given a clean chit.

Earlier in the day, the police released another CCTV footage related to the Karachi University (KU) blast which shows an alleged facilitator of the suicide attacker Shari Baloch.

The attack which killed at least four people including three Chinese teachers who were working for the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi was carried out by a female suicide bomber of a banned terror organisation.

The second footage related to the incident showed another woman meeting the suspected suicide bomber and possibly handing over her a bag.

The first CCTV footage had shown that the suicide bomber was waiting for the van and then blew herself up, killing four people.

