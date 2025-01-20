web analytics
Kubra Khan confirms February wedding

By Web Desk
TOP NEWS

Showbiz A-lister Kubra Khan confirmed her wedding buzz, hinting that she is ‘apparently’ getting married next month.

During her recent outing at an event, Kubra Khan was questioned about the rumours surrounding her impending marriage, to which, she slyly replied, “Yeah, apparently, I am [getting married].”

Without sharing too many details about her ‘apparent’ groom-to-be, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star went ahead to thank the media reporter for his best wishes on the development.

 

For the unversed, it all started earlier this month when her close friend, actor Gohar Rasheed, began sharing glimpses of celebrity dance practices with his squad and hinted that they are prepping for a ‘Yaar ki shaadi (friend’s wedding)’.

Later, it was exclusively learnt by a local media outlet that its his best friend Khan, who is all set to tie the knot with Rasheed himself, on February 22, in a Karachi ceremony.

 

Neither Khan nor Rasheed has yet confirmed or denied these reports.

For the unversed, this is not the first time that the ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ co-stars have been linked to each other.

Some media reports last October even suggested that the ‘Ishqiya’ actor has already been engaged to the ‘Noor Jahan’ star. In an interview soon after, he confirmed his relationship status saying he is ‘not single’ and will marry the love of his life soon.

Also Read: Nothing more beautiful than falling in love with a friend: Gohar Rasheed

