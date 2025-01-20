Kubra Khan confirms February wedding

Showbiz A-lister Kubra Khan confirmed her wedding buzz, hinting that she is ‘apparently’ getting married next month.

During her recent outing at an event, Kubra Khan was questioned about the rumours surrounding her impending marriage, to which, she slyly replied, “Yeah, apparently, I am [getting married].”

Without sharing too many details about her ‘apparent’ groom-to-be, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star went ahead to thank the media reporter for his best wishes on the development.

For the unversed, it all started earlier this month when her close friend, actor Gohar Rasheed, began sharing glimpses of celebrity dance practices with his squad and hinted that they are prepping for a ‘Yaar ki shaadi (friend’s wedding)’.

Later, it was exclusively learnt by a local media outlet that its his best friend Khan, who is all set to tie the knot with Rasheed himself, on February 22, in a Karachi ceremony.

Neither Khan nor Rasheed has yet confirmed or denied these reports.