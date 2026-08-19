Kubra Khan fulfills her husband’s request with sweet Instagram post

Kubra Khan shared an adorable photo dump in response to a very precious request from her husband, Gohar Rasheed.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, she posted a carousel of images showcasing random images featuring herself from different occasions. She also added to her caption and noted, “A wise person ( My husband ) once ( this morning ) told me the pictures in my camera roll need to be posted as well… since he thinks ( sarcastically ) I do in fact have a gram”. The last slide of the album featured a duck with a hilarious text, “Sometimes I think.. but then I forget”.

Read More: Kubra Khan speaks about beauty standards of Pakistani entertainment industry.

Gohar also chipped in to the comment section and noted, “This just made my day 😍😍 thank you my smart, beautiful wife”. Then, fans flooded the comment section with love for the actress and the couple. One noted, “OHMYGOD look who postedddd”. Another added, “Dayumnn that’s the cutest set of pictures ever!” Another added, “You cutie patootie, just made my day”.

Kubra Khan is known for her famous role in ARY Digital’s drama Doctor Bahu as Dr Sania. Born Rabia Iqbal Khan is a prominent British-Pakistani actress and model who transitioned from modeling in London to becoming one of Pakistan’s leading television and film stars.