Kubra Khan broke the silence over the entertainment industry’s narrowed beauty standards.

In a recent interview, Kubra Khan revealed that actresses are often judged by their appearances rather than their talent, and they are expected to abide by the unrealistic parameters.

Khan further recalled the criticism she received after being cast opposite Shuja Asad in ARY Digital’s drama Dr. Bahu; many viewers believed she didn’t fit into the conventional image of a leading actress.

She continued with her confession and stated, “The problem in our industry and culture is that there is a mould, which is so small that everyone can’t fit into it, and unfortunately, I am one of those people who can’t”. She also argued that women are always expected to be fair, thin, and tall to be seen as beautiful, “A girl has to be thin, tall, and have nice hair. If you do not fit into that mould, you are not good enough”.

She then stated, “I’ve been through that for a while, and I stopped justifying it. At the end of the day, it is your opinion. Naturally, I’ve been affected by it quite a lot, but I decided not to respond because that would be like talking to a wall.”

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She revealed that the criticism intensified following her on-screen pairing with Shuja Asad, with some social media users commenting that she looked older and bigger than her co-star.

“I would see pictures and videos of people not just being rude but hopping on the trend of others belittling or bullying,” she said, adding that even posts appearing to defend her often fueled engagement by centering the discussion on her appearance.

Despite the scrutiny, Kubra said maintaining good health mattered more than conforming to unrealistic expectations.

“I need to know that I am healthy. I am not saying that I do not want to be fit or look after myself. Of course, I do. I would want to be a size eight, but not a size zero. I do not want to fit into that mold. I just want to be the best version of myself,” she said. “I want to advocate that being healthy is important, but being the best version of yourself is just as important.”

She revealed that she initially fit the industry’s preferred beauty standards when she entered showbiz but naturally gained weight over time: “Earlier in my career, I would fit into that mould. At the end of the day, I am human, and I will grow. I will change. There will be different seasons in my life, and that’s okay”.

She then compared Pakistan’s entertainment industry with the West, and Kubra argued that Western productions generally place greater emphasis on talent than appearance.

“The problem in the East is that the way you look can hinder your talent. However, if your talent is your voice, your appearance should not matter,” she said. “When you look at the West, your appearance is irrelevant. If you are acting well and serving the purpose of the character, that’s great.”

She also pointed out that appearance-related expectations are not limited to women, saying male actors are similarly expected to fit a particular image. “If you do not have that same face, beard, or filmy look, then you do not fit the image of a hero,” she said, referring to her husband, actor Gohar Rasheed.

Turning to Doctor Bahu, Kubra said the serial is about much more than medicine, highlighting the societal pressure many women face to give up their careers after marriage.

“Being a doctor is not a joke. Your training starts from childhood. If, at one stage in your life, someone tells you that all of your life’s work is gone because you are to become a daughter-in-law, how would that feel?” she said, adding, “Honestly, my heart goes out to everyone who goes through that, and a lot of people do.”