Kubra Khan spills a fun fact about herself

Popular film and TV actor Kubra Khan shared a lesser-known fun fact about her birth in a new interview.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Appearing at a chat show on a private news channel, Kubra Khan shared a trivia about herself, as she spoke candidly about the place of her birth and hometown, Multan.

Speaking to host Momin Saqib about the two specialities of Multan, mangoes and Sohan Halwa, Khan said that she loves both of them and won’t be able to pick one of the two.

The ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ actor continued, “I was actually not born in Multan, but in a small town nearby called Kabirwala.”

“And I wasn’t even born in a hospital, but at home,” she spilt.

When asked if her name Kubra has anything to do with that birthplace, she clarified that it’s not the case.

Going ahead, Khan was asked to name any five types of mangoes, since the fruit is one of the specialities of her hometown, to which, she first listed them by colours, before adding, “I don’t know names, can only tell from the taste.”

The actor also shared that her father is Punjabi, therefore, she can speak the language, although not fluently, along with Siraiki, Urdu and English.

Gohar Rasheed confirms his relationship status with Kubra Khan