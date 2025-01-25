It’s official: Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed announce their marriage

After keeping social media guessing for days, A-list film and TV actors, Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan confirmed that they are tying the knot.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

After weeks of teasing a ‘Yaar ki shaadi’ (friend’s wedding) on social media, the best friends-turned-love birds and soon-to-be bride and groom Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed have confirmed that the impending wedding is indeed theirs only.

In an Instagram video on Saturday afternoon, featuring an array of showbiz celebrities, the visibly blushing bride and her much-in-love groom, finally made the most-awaited confession. Sharing the video, they captioned in the joint post, “Aapke Pyar aur Duaon ke saath (With all your love and prayers)… Bismillah.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism)

While the celebrity couple refrained from sharing too many details of their wedding events, it was previously learnt exclusively by a local media outlet that Rasheed and Khan will tie the knot on February 22, in a Karachi ceremony.

Also Read: Kubra Khan names her role models in life

Notably, the actors, who shared the screen space in the Eid-al-Adha blockbuster ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ (2022), co-starring Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat, have been best friends for over nine years at this point and were often linked up to each other in the past.

Some media reports last October even suggested that the ‘Ishqiya’ actor has already been engaged to the ‘Noor Jahan’ star before Rasheed confirmed in an interview with Ushna Shah that he is ‘not single’ and will marry the love of his life soon.