In pics: Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed’s pre-wedding festivities continue with a picnic

The pre-wedding festivities for celebrity couple Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed continued with a picnic weekend, hosted by Pakistani drama producers Shazia and Wajahat Rauf.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday afternoon, the groom-to-be Gohar Rasheed dropped the inside glimpses from Sunday’s pre-wedding picnic with Kubra Khan, hosted by the ‘Lahore Se Aagey’ director Wajahat Rauf and his family.

The star-studded guestlist of the intimate affair included the host family, along with Sabeena Syed, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Shehzad Sheikh with his wife Hina, choreographer Hasan Rizvi and singer Yashal Shahid among others in attendance.

“Massive love and hugs to this Khandaan (family) for hosting such a wholesome pre-wedding picnic. Love, love, love,” wrote the ‘Ae Dil’ actor in the caption of the 18-picture carousel post.

For the casual outing, the ‘Noor Jahan’ star kept it comfortable, slipping into a light and flowy dress, while Rasheed also opted for a minimal look in a solid white shirt and a pair of blue denim pants.

For the unversed, Khan and Rasheed confirmed their impending wedding in a joint Instagram post last month. “Aapke Pyar aur Duaon ke saath (With all your love and prayers)… Bismillah,” she wrote in the caption of the video, which sees the visibly blushing bride and her much-in-love groom, finally making the most-awaited confession.

Although the celebrity couple has refrained from sharing too many details of their wedding events, rumours suggest that they will tie the knot on February 22, in a Karachi ceremony.

Their pre-wedding celebrations started earlier this month with an intimate yet star-studded dholki event, hosted by their close friend and actor Momal Sheikh, and her husband Nader Nawaz.

This was followed by a friendly volleyball match between team bride and team groom, hosted by actors Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sabeena Syed.