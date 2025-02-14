Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed tied the knot in Makkah

Pakistani showbiz industry’s popular duo of Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed, have officially tied the knot in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The couple announced their marriage through a joint post on the photo and video-sharing platform Instagram, sharing the joyous news with their fans.

The on-screen pair from Jannat Se Aage posted pictures of themselves in Ihram, standing before the Holy Kaaba, touching its sacred walls.

In their heartfelt post, they revealed that they got married on February 12, 2025. The caption read:

“Under the Kursi of Allah… 70 thousand angels as witnesses and Rehmat pouring down on us like rain… Qubool hai,” the couple shared, with emotions pouring through their heartfelt words.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kübra Khan (@thekubism)

The couple’s Ihram-clad photos suggest that they have also performed Umrah as newlyweds.

Following the announcement, fellow actors, social media users, and fans have been flooding the couple with congratulatory messages and best wishes.

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed’s nikah in Makkah marks the culmination of a deep and lasting connection between the two, who have been best friends for nearly a decade.

Read more: In pics: Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed’s pre-wedding festivities continue with a picnic

Notably, the actors, who shared the screen space in the Eid-al-Adha blockbuster ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ (2022), co-starring Humayun Saeed and Mehwish Hayat, have been best friends for over nine years at this point and were often linked up to each other in the past.

Some media reports last October even suggested that the ‘Ishqiya’ actor has already been engaged to the ‘Noor Jahan’ star before Rasheed confirmed in an interview with Ushna Shah that he is ‘not single’ and will marry the love of his life soon.