A video of Kubra Khan went viral, which showed her sharing a table with the iconic film star, Tagore, and Sara Ali Khan.

On June 21, in the video, it is evident that Tagore sat across the table from Kubra. She scooped a spoon from the bowl between them and offered it to Kubra, which she relished after offering a gesture of gratitude. Sara, in the background, beside Tagora, clapped while the two women shared a sweet moment.

Fans from both sides of the border poured love over this cross-border love. However, there’s no clear information about the connection the women share.

Recently, Kubra Khan made headlines with the 2026 Pakistani drama Dr. Bahu, a hit series airing on ARY Digital channel. Directed by Mehreen Jabbar, the show unpacks the pressures of controlling in-laws, family hypocrisy, and the patriarchal barriers that stop highly educated women from practising medicine despite their qualifications. However, it’s unclear what Kubra is up to with Tagore and Sara Ali Khan.