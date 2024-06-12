‘I got irritated in the first 15 minutes but still…’: Kubra Khan on new serial ‘Noor Jahan’

A-list film and TV star Kubra Khan revealed she got irritated watching the first minutes of her new serial ‘Noor Jahan’, but commended the director Musaddiq Malek for helming the project the certain way, making it relatable for the viewers.

In a new interview with a digital magazine, Kubra Khan discussed her character arc in her on-air serial ‘Noor Jahan’ and confessed that she was annoyed and irritated, watching the first episode of the play, as she felt bad for all the girls who are overlooked by their husbands, like Safeena [Alina Abbas].

“It was annoying to watch it initially. When I watched the first episode, the first 15 minutes of it, I got irritated,” she admitted.

Khan continued, “Even though I am part of the project, and was part of the shoot, I still got irritated because I’ve seen stuff like that happen [in real life].”

“Also, the way that Musaddiq [Malek, director] has stitched it all together, I think he has done a phenomenal job, he has done it so smartly,” she added, referencing the first scene, where Hunaid [Noor Hassan], forgot the birthday of his wife Safeena, only to arrange a grand celebration for his mother [Saba Hamid] the same night.

“People find it relevant and relatable, and every individual thinks that it is the story of their own home,” shared the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor. “Mama’s boys should never get married until they are able to take the responsibility [of their wife].”

Khan, who has always picked up meaningful projects consciously and never resorted to stereotypical characters, confirmed that ‘Noor Jahan’ is ‘very different from the typical saas bahu‘ shows.

Further teasing her character development, she maintained, “Whether she will take the stand, or become a part of the evil, or change the dynamics of the family, you’ll have to wait and watch the drama for it.”

Apart from Khan as Noor Bano, ‘Noor Jahan’ boasts an ensemble star cast with the likes of Saba Hamid, Ali Rehman Khan, Noor Hassan, Zoya Nasir, Hajra Yamin, Ali Raza, Yousuf Bashir Qureshi, Mahmood Aslam and Alina Abbas among others.

The sophomore directorial of young drama director Musaddiq Malek, written by celebrated playwright Zanjabeel Asim Shah, the play airs every Friday and Saturday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.

