Kubra Khan names her favourite Pakistani cricketer

With the cricket fever in full swing, thanks to the ongoing T20 World Cup, film and TV star Kubra Khan named her favourite cricketer of Pakistan.

In her recent outing on a private TV channel’s World Cup transmission, actor Kubra Khan was asked why she does not have an interest in cricket, despite being from England, where the sport essentially started.

To which, she refuted the statement and maintained, “It’s not like that. I do enjoy cricket when Pakistan is playing but I have not followed the ongoing T20 World Cup.”

When asked to name her favourite cricketer, Khan said, “I’m loving Naseem Shah recently, I think he is a great addition to the team.”

“Also, not just with cricket, I like him overall as a person as well,” she added.

Notably, Pakistan’s cricket team began their World Cup stint earlier this week, on a dismal note, as debutant USA edged past Green Shirts in the Super Over to claim a historic upset victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at Grand Prairie Stadium.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kubra Khan is currently being seen in the lead role of Noor Bano, in the new serial ‘Noor Jahan’. The ensemble star cast of the play features Saba Hamid, Ali Rehman Khan, Noor Hassan, Zoya Nasir, Hajra Yamin, Ali Raza, Yousuf Bashir Qureshi, Mahmood Aslam and Alina Abbas among others.

The sophomore directorial of young drama director Musaddiq Malek, written by celebrated playwright Zanjabeel Asim Shah, ‘Noor Jahan’ airs every Friday and Saturday, in prime time, only on ARY Digital.

