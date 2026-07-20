KARACHI: Police have uncovered new details in the murder of three-year-old Kulsoom in Karachi’s Quaidabad area, with the child’s paternal aunt confessing to the crime and revealing the motive behind the killing.

According to police sources, the suspect admitted during interrogation that she killed her niece following frequent disputes among the children of two brothers.

Investigators said the arguments between the cousins had led to tensions within the family, which allegedly led to the fatal attack.

Police said the accused brutally killed Kulsoom before placing her body in a sack. She then allegedly called her brother, Nadir, and asked him to dispose of the body.

However, instead of taking the body to a distant location, the suspect’s brother allegedly left the sack containing the child’s body just inside the entrance of the house, police said. He had earlier confessed to his role in the case.

Investigators also said multiple injury marks were found on the child’s legs during the post-mortem examination. The suspects have claimed that the child was not sexually assaulted before the murder, although police said forensic investigations are continuing.

Police sources said investigators had suspected from the outset that someone close to the family was involved in the killing. More than 50 people underwent DNA testing during the investigation, which was completed within 25 days.

Both suspects, including the child’s aunt, are expected to be produced before a court, where police will seek their physical remand for further investigation.

Read More: Kulsoom case resolved as aunt killed niece