Actor Kumail Nanjiani has revealed that tech billionaire Elon Musk was not pleased with certain scenes in his âSilicon Valleyâ show.

The series was nominated for 40 Emmy awards, including five consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, after its release in 2014.

The series tells the story of a group behind the fictional company Pied Piper, with a satirical take on the tech hub culture.

Kumail Nanjiani played the role of Dinesh Chugtai in âSilicon Valley,â which received a negative review from US tech billionaire Elon Musk.

During a recent interview with a US local media outlet, the Hollywood actor revealed that the Tesla founder was not a fan of the HBO show.

âHe didnât like the show,â Nanjiani said, recalling his meeting with Elon Musk.

According to the actor, Musk was specifically critical of the âSilicon Valleyâ opening scene, portraying a posh tech party where âseven nerdy dudesâ stood by with no one âpaying attention.â

While Kumail Nanjiani termed the opener âfunny,â the scene upset the Tesla founder, who claimed that the tech parties were way âcooler.â

âElon was upset. He was like, âWell, the parties I go to are much cooler than these parties,ââ the Hollywood recalled.

Nanjiani recalled thinking, âYeah, man. Youâre one of the richest people in the world. Weâre, like, losers on the show. Of course your parties are better than my parties. What are you talking about?â