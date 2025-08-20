Actor Kumail Nanjiani has revealed that tech billionaire Elon Musk was not pleased with certain scenes in his âSilicon Valleyâ show.
The series was nominated for 40 Emmy awards, including five consecutive Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, after its release in 2014.
The series tells the story of a group behind the fictional company Pied Piper, with a satirical take on the tech hub culture.
Kumail Nanjiani played the role of Dinesh Chugtai in âSilicon Valley,â which received a negative review from US tech billionaire Elon Musk.
During a recent interview with a US local media outlet, the Hollywood actor revealed that the Tesla founder was not a fan of the HBO show.
âHe didnât like the show,â Nanjiani said, recalling his meeting with Elon Musk.
According to the actor, Musk was specifically critical of the âSilicon Valleyâ opening scene, portraying a posh tech party where âseven nerdy dudesâ stood by with no one âpaying attention.â
While Kumail Nanjiani termed the opener âfunny,â the scene upset the Tesla founder, who claimed that the tech parties were way âcooler.â
âElon was upset. He was like, âWell, the parties I go to are much cooler than these parties,ââ the Hollywood recalled.
Nanjiani recalled thinking, âYeah, man. Youâre one of the richest people in the world. Weâre, like, losers on the show. Of course your parties are better than my parties. What are you talking about?â