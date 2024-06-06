Kung Fu Panda 4 gets Peacock release date

DreamWorks’ Kung Fu Panda 4 is set to arrive on Peacock on June 21 and will be joined by other installments.

Peacock will also exclusively stream the original Kung Fu Panda on June 6 along with Kung Fu Panda 3 on June 26, Variety reported on Thursday.

Released in theaters in March, Kung Fun Panda 4 returned with $57.9 million in the first three days at the domestic box office making DreamWork Animation’s second-best opening only behind the original movie which generated $60.2 million in the first three days.

Actor Jack Black returned to give voice to the character of Po, the anthropomorphic panda who became a kung fu master in the animated franchise, which kicked off in 2008.

The cast also included Awkwafina, Viola Davis, Dustin Hoffman, Bryan Cranston, James Hong, Ian McShane, Ke Huy Quan among others.

It is pertinent to mention that the fourth instalment in the franchise was the cheapest movie of the franchise made with a budget of $85 million.

Despite only outgrossing three of the 13 other movies from the three DreamWorks franchises, the movie has beaten many other competitors in terms of profitability.

Out of the three franchises of DreamWorks Animation, the fourth part is also the highest-grossing movie from to have been released in the 2020s so far.