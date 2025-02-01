Cop injured in Kurram firing succumbs to injuries

KURRAM: The cop injured during attack on the Assistant Commissioner in Kurram succumbed to his injuries today (Saturday), ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials stated that the injured policeman identified as Syed Ashiq Hussain was admitted in DHQ Parachinar where he succumbed to injuries.

Yesterday, Assistant Commissioner Saeed Manan of Boshehra, Upper Kurram, was injured in a firing incident by unidentified attackers.

The attack occurred in the Bushara area, where Manan was present with law enforcement personnel. He was swiftly taken to a hospital for treatment, and a massive police search operation was launched to apprehend the perpetrators.

A joint operation by the district administration, police, and security agencies was conducted in Bagan from January 19 to 21 and recovered large number of illegal weapons.

According to security sources, the operation was carried out with the cooperation of local elders and residents, as a step towards establishing lasting peace and eliminating criminal elements in the restive region.

Prior to this, security forces taken control of Bagan Bazaar in Kurram, aiming to restore order in the region.

Several bunkers, four each belonging to the Watezai tribe and Tori tribe in Irfani Kalay, have been vacated during the operation.

In the light of attacks on convoys and unrest, a search operation has been launched to apprehend the culprits.

On January 18, Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud said that a major operation will be launched in four locations of the district to eliminate the terrorists.

He said the displaced persons being relocated to Tal and Hangu for their safety.

Days after a peace agreement between the warring tribes was finally reached, violence flared up in the restive region once more as Kurram DC sustained injuries in a firing incident.