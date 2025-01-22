Kurram: Huge cache of illicit arms recovered in Bagan operation

KURRAM: A joint operation by the district administration, police, and security agencies was conducted in Bagan from January 19 to 21, and recovered large number of illegal weapons, ARY News reported citing security sources.

According to security sources, the operation, which was carried out with the cooperation of local elders and residents, has been hailed as a step towards establishing lasting peace and eliminating criminal elements.

Sources revealed that as a follow-up to the operation, a convoy carrying supplies is expected to depart for Para Chinar today.

Furthermore, in line with the peace agreement, security forces will continue to take stern action against miscreants without discrimination, ensuring that the hard-earned peace is maintained, security sources added.

Earlier, security forces taken control of Bagan Bazaar in Kurram, aiming to restore order in the region.

Also read: Kurram: Body of driver found, killed in relief convoy attack

Several bunkers, four each belonging to the Watezai tribe and Tori tribe in Irfani Kalay, have been vacated during the operation.

In the light of attacks on convoys and unrest, a search operation has been launched to apprehend the culprits.

On January 18, Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud said that a major operation will be launched in four locations of the district to eliminate the terrorists.

He said the displaced persons being relocated to Tal and Hangu for their safety.

Days after a peace agreement between the warring tribes was finally reached, violence flared up in the restive region once more as Kurram DC sustained injuries in a firing incident.