Kurram Incident: Preliminary report submitted to CM KP

PESHAWAR: A preliminary report has been submitted to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the Kurram firing incident.

According to a press note issued “Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur chaired an important video link meeting here on Saturday at the Chief Minister’s House to review the latest security situation in the Kurram district”

It stated that the provincial government’s delegation on its visit to Kurram submitted its initial report to the Chief Minister.

It further said, “The provincial government’s delegation comprising Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, former MNA Sajid Turi, and Commissioner Kohat Division, Mutasim Billah Shah, met with the affectees in Parachinar”.

The delegation sought input and recommendations from the community for a sustainable resolution to the ongoing dispute.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to achieving a peaceful and lasting resolution to the Kurram dispute.

He expressed sorrow over the recent tragic incident, condemning it as highly tragic and heinous, and said that the provincial government equally shared the sorrow of the bereaved families.

“The government will formulate its strategy based on the consultations and recommendations of local elders” the Chief Minister said, adding that all legitimate demands from both sides will be addressed.

After thorough discussions with all stakeholders, he directed the government delegation to finalize its recommendations.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of a ceasefire in the region as a prerequisite for progress toward conflict resolution and appealed to all parties to cease hostilities to pave the way for a peaceful settlement of the dispute.

Highlighting the provincial government’s prioritization of peace, he urged local elders and community leaders to cooperate with the government delegation and local administration.

Gandapur further noted that negotiations and traditional jirga systems remain the most effective means of resolving such disputes.

He added that restoring peace in the region is the foremost priority of his government, and the available options will be utilized to achieve this end.