Relief goods convoy comes under attack in Kurram

KURRAM: A convoy of relief goods came under attack in Kurram, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting local police.

According to details, unknown attackers opened fire at the relief goods convoy of 100 vehicles in Bagan Ochat, area of Kurram.

The policemen responded swiftly with retaliatory action. No injuries have been reported so far, the police confirmed.

The convoy continues to move towards its destination under strict security.

Earlier, security forces took control of Bagan Bazaar in Kurram, aiming to restore order in the region.

Several bunkers, four each belonging to the Watezai tribe and Tori tribe in Irfani Kalay, have been vacated during the operation.

In the light of attacks on convoys and unrest, a search operation has been launched to apprehend the culprits.

On January 18, Deputy Commissioner Kurram Javedullah Mehsud said that a major operation would be launched in four locations of the district to eliminate the terrorists.

He said the displaced persons being relocated to Tal and Hangu for their safety.

Days after a peace agreement between the warring tribes was finally reached, violence flared up in the restive region once more as Kurram DC sustained injuries in a firing incident.