Kurram will be de-weaponised for lasting peace: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister on Information Barrister Saif said in line with the decision of the provincial apex committee, Kurram district will undergo a process of de-weaponisation.

In a statement issued here, Barrister Saif emphasised that the removal of bunkers is essential for achieving lasting peace. He also acknowledged the existing road blockages and assured that normal daily activities will soon resume.

Additionally, Barrister Saif pointed out that certain elements are obstructing progress, as they do not desire peace in the region. These individuals are engaged in disseminating unfounded propaganda.

Barrister Saif urged the public to refrain from believing such misinformation. Moreover, he noted that these individuals are misrepresenting the positive initiatives undertaken by the provincial government.

The provincial government is making every possible effort to restore enduring peace in the area.

Earlier, the Apex Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached a unanimous decision for both parties in the Kurram conflict to surrender their weapons in 15 days.

This resolution was announced during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, attended by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Corps Commander Peshawar, provincial cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, IG Police, and senior civil and military officials on Dec, 20.

Also read: Interior minister, KP CM discuss Kurram situation

According to the committee’s decision, both sides in Kurram have been given 15 days to present a comprehensive plan for voluntarily handing over their weapons. All arms must be submitted to the authorities by February 1.

Additionally, all bunkers in the conflict-affected area of Kurram will be demolished by the same deadline. As a temporary measure, the land route in the region will be intermittently opened on humanitarian grounds. A robust security mechanism has been developed to ensure the safety of travelers, with joint security provided by police and FC personnel.

To address mobility challenges, a special air service will be launched, with helicopters provided by both federal and provincial governments. The parties involved in Kurram have been instructed to avoid any violent activities, as such actions would compel the administration to reimpose restrictions on the routes.

The committee also emphasised the closure of social media accounts promoting sectarian hatred. During the meeting, the security situation in Tirah and Jani Khel was also reviewed, with officials noting an increase in terrorist activities in these areas.

Temporary relocations may be arranged to protect residents, who are urged to cooperate with the government in removing miscreants from the region.

It is worth mentioning here that skirmishes and firing incidents over vehicles in Kurram region at least 130 people died while 186 persons sustained injuries, hospital sources earlier said.