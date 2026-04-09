Kuwait debunks social media reports on flight operations resumption

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of Kuwait has denied reports circulating on social media that flight operations have resumed at Kuwait International Airport, saying the claims are inaccurate and unauthorised.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the DGCA said no official approval had been given to restart services, and the Kuwait airport remains closed.

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The DGCA clarified that a misleading announcement had spread on social media, reportedly originating from an airline. It urged the public to rely only on official sources and avoid spreading unverified updates.

The spokesperson for the authority of Kuwait, Abdullah Al-Rajhi, said the circulated claims regarding the resumption of air traffic are inaccurate and reiterated that no decision has been made.

He urged the public to rely only on official sources for updates and to avoid sharing unverified information circulating online.

The DGCA emphasized its commitment to transparency and regular communication through official channels, adding that any future developments regarding flight operations will be formally announced.

Kuwait suspended airspace and airport operations on 28 February 2026, citing regional political and security tensions. Officials have said the closure remains in place as a precaution to ensure the safety of passengers and aviation operations.