Kuwait Airways has temporarily suspended all incoming and outgoing flights after authorities ordered the closure of national airspace on Thursday, 11 June 2026.

In an official statement, Kuwait Airways confirmed that operations have been halted as a precautionary step in accordance with aviation safety directives issued by the relevant authorities. The suspension will remain in place until further notice, pending the reopening of Kuwaiti airspace.

The airline stated that affected flights will be rescheduled once normal operations resume, with updated timetables to be announced promptly after clearance is granted.

Kuwait Airways also advised that passengers scheduled to travel during the disruption may amend or cancel their bookings without incurring any penalties, including change or cancellation fees.

Travellers have been urged to monitor official updates and contact customer service channels for the latest information regarding flight schedules and rebooking arrangements.

Read more: Kuwait Airways suspends operations

Earlier on June 4, the national flag carrier of Kuwait, Kuwait Airways, suspended all its operations until further notice.

According to the airline, the flight operations were postponed in coordination with the General Authority of Civil Aviation due to the prevailing regional circumstances and in compliance with safety standards.

In a statement posted on its official X account, the airline said that affected flights would be rescheduled, and passengers would be informed about new dates directly through the contact details provided in their booking records.