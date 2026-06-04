Kuwait Airways suspends operations

The national flag carrier of Kuwait, Kuwait Airways, has suspended all its operations until further notice.

According to the airline, the flight operations have been postponed in coordination with the General Authority of Civil Aviation due to the prevailing regional circumstances and in compliance with safety standards.

In a statement posted on its official X account, the airline said that affected flights will be rescheduled, and passengers will be informed about new dates directly through the contact details provided in their booking records.

Read Also: Kuwait airport terminal reportedly damaged in drone attack

The first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Kuwait, Sheikh Fahd Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, has visited Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport following reported damage linked to a drone incident attributed by officials to Iranian aggression.

During the inspection, Sheikh Fahd assessed structural and operational damage and was briefed by authorities on the incident and ongoing response efforts.