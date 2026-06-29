Kuwait’s Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) has cancelled the registered residential addresses of 464 expatriates, urging those affected to update their address details within 30 days to avoid legal penalties.

The decision was published in the latest issue of the official gazette, Kuwait Alyoum, following reports from property owners confirming that the listed individuals no longer reside at the registered addresses. In some cases, the registered buildings had been demolished, making the addresses invalid.

PACI has instructed all affected expatriates to complete the address update process within the specified deadline. Residents can either visit a PACI service centre with the required documents or complete the procedure electronically through the government’s Sahel application, provided they meet the necessary requirements.

The authority warned that failure to register a new residential address within the prescribed period could result in legal action under Article 33 of Law No. 32 of 1982. Violators may face fines of up to KD100 for failing to comply with Kuwait’s civil information regulations.

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Officials stressed the importance of maintaining accurate residential records, noting that updated address information is essential for government services, official notifications, and legal documentation.

PACI has advised all residents to ensure their civil records remain accurate and up to date to avoid administrative complications and financial penalties.