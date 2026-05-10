Kuwait announces new fines for residents

As part of Gulf Traffic Week activities, authorities in Kuwait have issued a fresh warning over the growing dangers of jaywalking, stressing that a few careless seconds on busy roads can easily turn deadly.

Officials in Kuwait said pedestrians crossing from undesignated spots are not only putting themselves at risk, but also creating serious hazards for drivers and other commuters moving through the country’s crowded streets.

The General Directorate of Traffic in Kuwait reminded residents that crossing roads outside marked pedestrian areas carries financial penalties as well.

Pedestrians caught violating traffic rules may be issued a reconciliation fine of 20 Kuwaiti dinars, while cases referred to court after refusal of settlement could lead to fines ranging from 45 to 75 dinars.

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Around traffic-heavy districts in Kuwait, authorities say the problem has become more noticeable lately, especially during peak evening hours when people often rush across roads while distracted by their phones.

Traffic officials also urged the public to stay alert before stepping onto roads, avoid using mobile phones while crossing, and make sure vehicles have fully stopped instead of assuming drivers will slow down in time.

There was also a strong emphasis on using designated pedestrian crossings, something officials believe is still being ignored far too casually in several areas.

The warning comes as Kuwait continues broader road safety campaigns under the slogan “Cross Safely,” with authorities trying to push the message that even one reckless crossing can have consequences far beyond a traffic fine.