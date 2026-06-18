Kuwait announces updates on Civil ID renewal

The Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) in Kuwait has introduced a revised procedure for the Civil ID renewal for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens living in the country through the Sahel application.

The Public Authority said that the new mechanism would process renewal requests based on the individual’s status and the information provided.

Officials from PACI also said that the updated system was introduced, aiming to simplify procedures, enhance digital services, and improve the efficiency of Civil ID renewal for GCC nationals.

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