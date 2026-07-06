Kuwait announces water supply suspension in THESE areas

The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy in Kuwait has warned residents in three areas to expect reduced water supplies while announcing scheduled maintenance work on part of the country’s distribution network.

The Ministry has said that water pressure could be lower than normal in Riqqa, Fahad Al-Ahmad, and Sabahiya in Kuwait on Wednesday, 8 July.

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The ministry said that maintenance work will be carried out on Al-Ghous Street beginning at 8:00 p.m. and is expected to last for eight hours.

During the work, water pressure and supply may be reduced in the affected areas.

The ministry thanked customers for their patience and cooperation during the maintenance period, adding that the work is part of ongoing efforts to maintain and improve the reliability of the water network.

The ministry advised residents experiencing water outages or other emergencies during the maintenance period to contact its emergency hotline on 152.