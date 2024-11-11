Kuwait apprehends gang for forging medical record

CAIRO: Kuwait apprehended a gang of four individuals involved in the forgery of official documents and medical records.

Authorities announced that they have been referred to public prosecution for possessing counterfeit documents, government seals, computers, and drugs.

Additionally, the Interior Ministry reported that the suspects were issuing falsified sick leaves backdated to align with a well-known medical center and the Medical Licensing Department in exchange for money.

The police closely monitored the suspects and their actions, and upon their arrest, discovered seals and equipment used for forgery in their possession. They were also linked to intoxicants and narcotic substances, the ministry noted.

It remains to be investigated whether the forged medical reports were presented to employers and, if so, what the outcome was, as it has not yet been confirmed. A nationwide security campaign has also been initiated to address illegal foreign residents in Kuwait. These individuals were exploiting a three-month grace period to correct their residency status.

The amnesty, which began on March 17, allowed undocumented expatriates to modify their residency status or voluntarily depart from the country without incurring fines. The deadline for this program concluded on June 30.

Undocumented expatriates without passports were permitted to leave Kuwait without penalties and were given the opportunity to re-enter the country.

Residents who lacked travel documents were granted the chance to obtain new ones for their departure.

Those who were deported for violating residency laws are prohibited from re-entering Kuwait for life, and from other Gulf Cooperation Council countries for a period of five years, according to media reports.

Kuwait’s total population is approximately 4.9 million, with a majority being foreign nationals.