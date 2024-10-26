Man arrested for assaulting girl at Kuwait mall

A man has been taken into custody by Kuwaiti authorities for allegedly assaulting a girl at a local shopping mall.

A video of the beating incident went viral on social media.

According to the Kuwait Ministry of Interior, the suspect had attempted to evade capture but was eventually apprehended.

A court case has since been filed, and the perpetrator may face severe penalties under Kuwait’s Penal Code.

The victim, reportedly, has received medical treatment and been discharged from the hospital. Authorities confirmed her condition as stable.

The Kuwaiti Penal Code states that anyone found guilty of deliberately beating, wounding, or injuring another person may face imprisonment of up to two years and/or a substantial fine.