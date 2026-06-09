Kuwait approves recruitment of domestic workers from 10 countries

Kuwait has issued a new circular identifying the countries from which domestic workers may be recruited, following a comprehensive review conducted in coordination with relevant government authorities.

Under the updated regulations issued by Kuwait interior ministry, recruitment is permitted from ten countries: South Africa, Benin, Senegal, Eritrea, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, India, Vietnam and Nepal.

The decision was made following assessments and recommendations from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health and the Public Authority for Manpower.

The review considered a range of factors, including labour market requirements and administrative procedures in Kuwait

The circular also outlines a list of countries from which the recruitment of domestic workers remains prohibited. According to the Ministry, certain restrictions apply specifically to the recruitment of female domestic workers.

Recruitment applications and related procedures will be processed through designated service centres across Kuwait’s governorates.

The updated framework is intended to regulate the recruitment process and ensure compliance with the country’s labour and administrative requirements.

Earlier, Kuwait announced a nationwide ban on outdoor work during the hottest hours of the day as part of new measures aimed at protecting workers from extreme summer temperatures.

The Public Authority for Manpower confirmed that the restriction came into force from 1 June until 31 August each year. During this period, employees would not be permitted to work in open areas between 11am and 4pm.