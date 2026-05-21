Kuwait has announced a nationwide ban on outdoor work during the hottest hours of the day as part of new measures aimed at protecting workers from extreme summer temperatures.

The Public Authority for Manpower confirmed that the restriction will come into force from 1 June until 31 August each year. During this period, employees will not be permitted to work in open areas between 11am and 4pm.

The decision forms part of Ministerial Resolution No. 3 of 2026 and reflects growing concerns over occupational safety amid increasingly severe weather conditions across the region.

Officials stated that the regulation is intended to safeguard workers’ health and reduce the risks associated with prolonged exposure to intense heat and humidity.

Rabab Al-Osaimi, Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower, said the authority would have the power to amend the timing and duration of the restriction should weather conditions worsen or other environmental risks emerge.

The measures may also be activated during adverse conditions such as dust storms, heavy rainfall, natural disasters, disease outbreaks or exceptionally high humidity levels.

Certain emergency and technical operations will remain exempt from the ban, provided employers receive prior approval from the Labour Inspection Department and fully comply with health and safety requirements. These exemptions include urgent maintenance work and services linked to essential infrastructure.

Employers will additionally be required to provide suitable shaded rest areas, cold drinking water, first aid equipment and adequate breaks for employees working in high temperatures.

Authorities warned that businesses failing to comply with the regulations could face legal action, stressing that the move is designed to promote a safer and more sustainable working environment across Kuwait.