Kuwait, Pakistan discuss joint military cooperation

KUWAIT CITY: Senior military officials from Kuwait and Pakistan discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation, Kuwait Times reported on Wednesday.

Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Shuraian, held talks with Pakistan Army Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Brigadier Naveed Abbas on enhancing joint military and defense cooperation in support of mutual interests.

According to a statement issued by the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, the discussions took place during Lieutenant General Al-Shuraian’s meeting with Brigadier Abbas and his accompanying delegation during their visit to Kuwait.

Read More: Kuwait rolls out new service for work permit renewal

Earlier, the Public Authority for Manpower of Kuwait introduced a new digital service that allows partners in Kuwait to renew their work permits online via the “Ashal Services” portal.

The Manpower Authority of Kuwait has said that the new feature enables workers classified as partners to complete the renewal process independently, without intermediaries or lengthy administrative procedures.

According to the authority, the service has been designed to enhance efficiency and save time by providing a secure, fast, and user-friendly digital interface.

The move forms part of broader efforts of Kuwait to expand e-government services and improve access to public services online.