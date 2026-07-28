Kuwait blasts attack on Saudi sovereignty

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned attempted drone attacks targeting petroleum facilities in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province and the capital, Riyadh, describing them as a flagrant violation of the Kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement, the Ministry attributed the attacks to Iran-affiliated militias in Iraq, stressing that such actions contravene international law, the United Nations Charter, and relevant Security Council resolutions.

Kuwait reaffirmed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures taken to safeguard the Kingdom’s security and stability.

It emphasized that Saudi Arabia’s security is inseparable from that of Kuwait and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council, underscoring a unified regional stance against threats to critical infrastructure and sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah held a phone call on Monday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, during which they discussed the recent drone attacks targeting the Kingdom.

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During the call, both sides condemned and denounced the attacks carried out by Iran-backed militias from Iraq. Sheikh Jarrah reaffirmed Kuwait’s unwavering solidarity with Saudi Arabia and expressed the country’s full support for all measures the Kingdom takes to safeguard its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense announced that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed several drones launched from Iraqi territory over the previous hours, which attempted to strike oil facilities in the Eastern Province and the Riyadh region.

Saudi Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said the attacks originated from Iraqi territory and were carried out by what he described as “Iran-backed terrorist militias.”

He stressed that the Kingdom has the right to defend itself and its vital facilities, adding that it reserves the right to respond at the appropriate time and place.The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attacks as “reprehensible,” reaffirming Riyadh’s determination to protect its security, sovereignty and national capabilities.

It called on the Iraqi government to take necessary measures to prevent its territory from being used as a launchpad for attacks against Saudi Arabia.

Qatar, Jordan and Egypt also condemned the drone attacks, describing them as violations of Saudi sovereignty, threats to regional security and breaches of international law and the UN Charter.

Qatar expressed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and backed all legitimate measures taken to safeguard its security and territorial integrity.

Jordan reaffirmed its support for Riyadh’s efforts to protect its sovereignty and citizens, while Egypt warned that such attacks undermine regional stability and called for an immediate halt to them.

Meanwhile, Kuwait continued diplomatic and military coordination with Gulf partners.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah held a phone call with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi, during which they discussed regional developments, diplomatic efforts to enhance security and stability, and the protection of maritime navigation.