Kuwait announces new policy on life imprisonment

Kuwait has made a big change to its justice system by reducing life sentences to a maximum of 20 years.

This decision, led by Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahd Yousef Saud Al Sabah, marks a major shift in how Kuwait handles long-term prison sentences.

The move follows the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishaal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and is part of efforts to modernize the country’s penal system.

Under the new policy, prisoners serving a life sentence will no longer face imprisonment for an indefinite period.

Instead, their sentence will be capped at 20 years. A special committee will review cases of inmates nearing this limit to help them transition smoothly.

Authorities in Kuwait have been ordered to quickly assess and list prisoners affected by this change.

Sheikh Fahd Al Sabah stressed that the reform is designed to balance justice and rehabilitation, allowing prisoners a second chance at life.

While visiting the Central Prison, he assured inmates and their families that Kuwait remains committed to ensuring fair sentencing and helping prisoners reintegrate into society.

Earlier, the Kuwait government announced that expatriates residing in the UAE and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries can now easily apply for an eVisa through the country’s new and improved online visa platform.

The revamped platform, (kuwaitvisa.moi.gov.kw), allows visitors to complete visa applications more efficiently and with fewer delays.

Eligible Professions for eVisa

Residents of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain holding specific professional titles are eligible to apply for an eVisa or obtain a visa on arrival. Eligible professions include doctors, lawyers, engineers, teachers, judges, and businesspeople, among others.

Required Documents and Application Process

Applicants need a passport valid for at least six months, a recent passport-sized photograph, and a confirmed round-trip flight ticket. Additional documents may be necessary depending on the visa type. UAE residents must hold a valid Emirates ID with at least six months’ validity.

Applicants can visit the official website, select their visa type, and sign up for an account. After verifying their account, they can begin their application, upload necessary documents, review and confirm their details, and pay the visa fee online.

Kuwait eVisa Validity and Fees

The tourist visa is valid for 30 days from the date of issue, with a maximum stay of up to 90 days from the date of entry. The approximate visa fee is 3 KWD (around Dh35.74).

Countries Eligible for Visa on Arrival

Nationals from over 60 countries, including Andorra, Australia, and the UK, are eligible for visa-on-arrival entry into Kuwait.