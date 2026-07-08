Kuwait claims intercepted two ballistic missiles, 13 drones

The Ministry of Defense in Kuwait has claimed that its Air Defense system has successfully intercepted two ballistic missiles and 13 drones that breached the country’s airspace in the early hours of Wednesday.

Official Ministry of Defense spokesman Major General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi said the aerial threats were detected at dawn and were successfully destroyed, with no casualties or damage reported.

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“The Armed Forces detected 2 hostile ballistic missiles and 13 hostile drones that breached Kuwaiti airspace. These were successfully intercepted and dealt with, resulting in no material damage or human injuries,” he said in a statement.

The Ministry of Defense of Kuwait did not say where the missiles and drones were intercepted or identify who launched them.

It said that the Armed Forces of Kuwait reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the highest levels of operational readiness to protect the country’s sovereignty and the safety of its citizens and residents.

The ministry added that Kuwait’s defense forces would continue carrying out their duties with efficiency and professionalism as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen national security and respond to any threats against the country.