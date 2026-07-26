KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s Ministry of Social Affairs has confirmed that restrictions limiting bottled water purchases from central markets and cooperative society branches will remain in effect, with customers allowed to purchase a maximum of five cartons per invoice.

The ministry said cooperative societies must strictly enforce the directive and that there would be no exceptions in implementing the regulations governing bottled water sales amid current circumstances.

An official source from the ministry’s Cooperative Sector said instructions had been issued to the Union of Consumer Cooperative Societies to ensure all cooperatives comply with the purchase limit and prevent bulk buying.

The source said the measure aims to curb panic buying and excessive stockpiling, which can place unnecessary pressure on supplies and create overcrowding at sales outlets.

The ministry clarified that the restriction is not due to any shortage in bottled water production or supply. Water factories continue to operate at high capacity, and supplies are being delivered regularly to markets and cooperative societies.

Officials said the measure is precautionary and intended to regulate purchasing patterns, ensure fair access for consumers, and maintain stable availability of bottled water.

The ministry added that it is monitoring compliance by cooperative societies and will take action against any violations or failure to implement the instructions.

Consumers have been urged to purchase only the quantities they need and avoid hoarding or spreading unverified information that could create unnecessary concern among citizens and residents.

Kuwait introduces new rules for e-commerce platforms

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry has introduced new regulations governing intermediary electronic platforms and applications, establishing a unified legal framework for e-commerce while strengthening consumer protection and transparency.

The new regulations, issued under Ministerial Resolution No. 109 of 2026 by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, took effect on 8 July 2026 and apply to all digital platforms involved in offering, ordering and delivering products in Kuwait.

The regulations respond to the rapid expansion of e-commerce in Kuwait by defining the rights and obligations of electronic platforms, merchants, delivery service providers and consumers, while supporting investment and fair competition.

Under the new framework, service providers must obtain the necessary licences, comply with existing laws and introduce safeguards to protect electronic systems and data from cyberattacks and misuse.