Kuwait introduces new rules for e-commerce platforms

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Kuwait has rolled out new regulations governing intermediary electronic platforms and applications, creating a unified legal framework for e-commerce while strengthening consumer protection and transparency.

The new regulations, issued under Ministerial Resolution No. 109 of 2026 by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, took effect on 8 July 2026 and apply to all digital platforms involved in offering, ordering and delivering products in Kuwait.

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The regulations respond to the rapid expansion of e-commerce in Kuwait by defining the rights and obligations of electronic platforms, merchants, delivery service providers and consumers, while supporting investment and fair competition.

Under the new framework, service providers must obtain the necessary licences, comply with existing laws and introduce safeguards to protect electronic systems and data from cyberattacks and misuse.

Platforms are also obliged to clearly display prices, commissions, delivery charges and any additional fees before customers complete purchases. They must also provide merchant details, publish their terms and conditions, and ensure product and service information is accurate.

The regulations also require platforms to adopt clear exchange, return and refund policies, establish complaint-handling mechanisms within specified timeframes, protect consumers’ personal data, and maintain records of electronic transactions and payments.

Delivery service providers must ensure the safe handling and delivery of products, while platforms are responsible for overseeing delivery operations and coordinating with merchants and delivery companies.

The regulations also cap platform commissions at 17 percent when delivery is provided by the platform and 10 percent when merchants handle deliveries themselves.

Consumer delivery fees are limited to one Kuwaiti dinar (KD1) per order, with higher charges prohibited.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has been granted powers to inspect platforms, request information and impose administrative penalties on businesses that fail to comply.

Existing licensed platform operators must also amend their registered business activity to “Management of Delivery Services via Electronic Platforms”.

The regulations will be accompanied by an implementation guide outlining compliance requirements for platforms, service providers, delivery companies and consumers.

The explanatory memorandum said the regulations address challenges arising from the growth of e-commerce, including varying commission rates, delivery fees and unclear commercial terms, while promoting transparency, service quality and confidence in digital transactions.

The resolution also repeals Ministerial Resolution No. 10 of 2026 on restaurant and ready-food delivery regulations, replacing it with a broader framework covering all intermediary electronic platforms.