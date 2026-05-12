Kuwait cracks down on illegal street markets

The authorities of Kuwait, during an inspection campaign in the Mahboula area of Ahmadi Governorate, have removed numerous unlicensed street market sites, officials said.

Kuwait Municipality said inspection teams identified and dismantled three makeshift markets that were operating in violation of public cleanliness and road works regulations.

The municipality of Kuwait said the campaign targeted what authorities described as illegal street encroachments and unauthorized commercial activities in residential areas.

Municipal officials said the action formed part of wider efforts to maintain public order, improve sanitation standards and prevent unlicensed commercial activities in residential areas.

Authorities added that inspection teams would continue conducting field campaigns across different areas to monitor violations and enforce municipal regulations.

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