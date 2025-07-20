Kuwait imposes new customs rules for cash, gold, and luxury items

KUWAIT: Kuwait has enforced new customs rules designed to improve border security and align with international standards.



The Kuwait customs rules apply to all travellers who enter or exit the country via Kuwait International Airport and focus on the declaration of cash, gold, and high-value personal items.

According to the General Administration of Customs, travellers must state any amount equal to or surpassing KWD 3,000 (approximately USD 9,700), irrespective of whether it’s in Kuwaiti Dinars or foreign currency.

This rule is a component of a wider initiative to prevent money laundering and confirm the transparent movement of goods and people.

In addition to cash, travellers are required to declare:

All forms of gold (bars, coins, jewellery)

Luxury items such as watches, electronics, and branded accessories

Any other high-value personal belongings

According to Kuwait customs rules, these items must be taken in hand luggage and escorted by proof of ownership, such as purchase receipts.

Passengers departing Kuwait have to fill out a customs declaration form, while travellers arriving in Kuwait must show a complete declaration form and any related invoices when they arrive.

Failure to fulfil the Kuwait customs rules may result in:

Seizure of undeclared items

Legal penalties or fines

Possible detention by customs authorities

Kuwait authorities highly recommend that all travellers fill out the necessary customs paperwork either before leaving or right after they arrive to prevent delays or legal issues.

These updated procedures demonstrate Kuwait’s dedication to maintaining safe and legal travel, while also adhering to international customs guidelines.

Read More: Kuwait deports 6300 foreigners over violation of residency, labour laws

Kuwait authorities deported around 6,300 foreigners in two months for violating residency and labour regulations, local media reported.

According to data from the Correctional Institutions Sector’s Deportation and Detention Department, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior deported almost 6,300 foreign nationals in May and June 2025, according to local media.